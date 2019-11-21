British Airways Passengers Facing Flight Delays Caused by 'Technical Issue' - Airline

British Airways passengers are facing delays after "a technical issue" disrupted numerous flights of the airline on Thursday, the UK's flag carrier said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) British Airways passengers are facing delays after "a technical issue" disrupted numerous flights of the airline on Thursday, the UK's flag carrier said.

"We are sorry that a technical issue is causing delays to some of our flights this morning. Our teams are working hard to resolve this and get you on your way to your destination as quickly as possible," British Airways said in a statement published on its website.

According to media reports, thousands of passengers were affected by the apparent glitch.

It is the latest mishap for the company this year, after multiple glitches and a two-day pilot strike over pay in August and September reportedly cost the company upwards of $150 million.

Although the exact number of canceled and delayed flights was not shared, the airline vowed to arrange alternative flights and hotel accommodations.

The airline's social media team has been busy engaging and replying to all of the complaints directed at it on Twitter.

The national carrier had lost 11 percent of its shares in the London Stock Exchange this year already and opened trading 1 percent down on Thursday, according to the Sky news broadcaster.