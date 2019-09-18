UrduPoint.com
British Airways Pilots Call Off Third Strike

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

British Airways pilots call off third strike

British Airways pilots on Wednesday cancelled a strike that had been due September 27, the British Airline Pilots Association union said after two walkouts last week that cost the company dear

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :British Airways pilots on Wednesday cancelled a strike that had been due September 27, the British Airline Pilots Association union said after two walkouts last week that cost the company dear.

"Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this (pay) dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course," BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

The union chief added that the airline's "passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear.

"I hope BA and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots," he added.

More Stories From World

