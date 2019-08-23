British Airways Pilots Schedule Strikes for September - Pilots Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced on Friday that it has called on its members to strike from September 9-10, and on September 27, the statement read.

"With a 93% vote in favour of taking industrial action, and with no prospect of any further meaningful talks, we have no choice but to call this action," the statement read.

According to the BALPA, it put forward a number of packages to resolve the dispute without a strike, but the company did not accept any of these packages, and the most recent offer from British Airways is unlikely to win the support of pilots.

The association estimates that a day of the strike would cost British Airways around 40 million Pounds (about $50 million).

"Over recent years BA pilots have made sacrifice after sacrifice to assist the company such as taking a pay cut, productivity increases, closing the final salary pension scheme, giving up annual leave days, a new rostering system, and reducing flying pay," the statement read further.

British Airways, meanwhile, promised to do everything possible to minimize the problems for the passengers, but warned that many flights would be canceled. The passengers will be offered other flights or get full compensation.