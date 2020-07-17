British Airways Retires Boeing 747 Jets Amid COVID-Linked Issues in Global Air Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) British Airways, the United Kingdom's flag carrier, is retiring its entire fleet of Boeing 747s, also known as jumbo jets, amid the coronavirus-related downturn in global travel, the airline said on Friday in a press release.

"After nearly five decades of service and millions of miles flown around the globe, it is proposed that the airline's remaining fleet of 31 747-400 aircraft will be retired the immediate effect as a result of the devasting impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the airline and the aviation sector, which is not predicted to recover to 2019 levels until 2023/24," the airline said.

British Airways has been the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, and 31 planes of this model represent approximately 10 percent of the airline's entire fleet.

The UK's flag carrier operated its first 747 jet in 1971, and the first flight by the 747-400, the most advanced version of the plane, was carried out in 1989.

The global airline industry has been one of the most severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has seen almost all international and domestic passenger air travel suspended. According to a study conducted by the International Air Transport Association in April, airlines are expected to lose $314 billion in passenger revenue in 2020 as a result of the epidemiological crisis. The pandemic-related economic issues have prompted many airlines to decrease the size of their fleets in order to save money.