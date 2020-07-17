UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways Retires Boeing 747 Jets Amid COVID-Linked Issues In Global Air Travel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

British Airways Retires Boeing 747 Jets Amid COVID-Linked Issues in Global Air Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) British Airways, the United Kingdom's flag carrier, is retiring its entire fleet of Boeing 747s, also known as jumbo jets, amid the coronavirus-related downturn in global travel, the airline said on Friday in a press release.

"After nearly five decades of service and millions of miles flown around the globe, it is proposed that the airline's remaining fleet of 31 747-400 aircraft will be retired the immediate effect as a result of the devasting impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the airline and the aviation sector, which is not predicted to recover to 2019 levels until 2023/24," the airline said.

British Airways has been the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, and 31 planes of this model represent approximately 10 percent of the airline's entire fleet.

The UK's flag carrier operated its first 747 jet in 1971, and the first flight by the 747-400, the most advanced version of the plane, was carried out in 1989.

The global airline industry has been one of the most severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has seen almost all international and domestic passenger air travel suspended. According to a study conducted by the International Air Transport Association in April, airlines are expected to lose $314 billion in passenger revenue in 2020 as a result of the epidemiological crisis. The pandemic-related economic issues have prompted many airlines to decrease the size of their fleets in order to save money.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Money April 2019 2020 All Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.