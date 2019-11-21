UrduPoint.com
British Airways Says Flights Hit By Glitch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:22 PM

British Airways says flights hit by glitch

British Airways flights were facing delays in and out of London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Thursday after a technical glitch overnight, the airline said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :British Airways flights were facing delays in and out of London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Thursday after a technical glitch overnight, the airline said.

"Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights," said a spokeswoman for BA, owned by airlines group IAG.

"We have rebooked customers on to alternative flights and offered hotel accommodation where they have been unable to continue their journeys last night.

"We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans. We plan to operate a full flight schedule today," she added.

