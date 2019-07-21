UrduPoint.com
British Airways Says Suspended Flights To Cairo For 7 Days Over Security Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:00 AM

British Airways Says Suspended Flights to Cairo For 7 Days Over Security Reasons

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The UK British Airways carrier has temporarily suspended flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo for a week as a "precaution" for security reasons, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the spokesperson said.

The safety of passengers remains a priority for British Airways, she added.

 Earlier, the UK Foreign Office has advised passengers against air travel to and from Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh but has not issued a similar warning on Cairo.

