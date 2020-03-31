British Airways Suspends All Gatwick Airport Flights Over COVID-19 Pandemic

British Airways has temporarily suspended all its flights to and from Gatwick airport in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the airline carrier said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) British Airways has temporarily suspended all its flights to and from Gatwick airport in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the airline carrier said on Tuesday.

"Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick," a spokesman for British Airways said as quoted by Sky News broadcaster.

The news comes a day after UK-based low-cost airline easyJet said that it had completely ceased all flights due to coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by governments.

British Airways, which is still operating flights to and from Heathrow, said it would contact "affected customers to discuss their options.

" Gatwick is the United Kingdom's second busiest airport.

According to the broadcaster, the measure will be in effect for at least one month.

Passenger traffic has slumped in recent weeks across the globe as many countries and airlines were suspending both international and domestic flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest official figures released on Monday, the United Kingdom confirmed a total of 22,141 COVID-19 cases and 1,408 fatalities.