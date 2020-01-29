British Airways Suspends China Flights Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

British Airways said on Wednesday that it had halted all but essential flights to and from China, to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew members amid the new coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) British Airways said on Wednesday that it had halted all but essential flights to and from China, to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew members amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

"We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel," the company said in a press release, as quoted by UK media.

Ticket booking services through the airline's website will be unavailable for the given routes until March 1.

The airline added that the restriction did not concern Hong Kong flights.

British Airways is the latest airline to have either completely halted China flights or only offered full refunds.

Others include Air China, AirAsia, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Delta, Virgin Atlantic and many others.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in December and has since killed over 130 people and infected more than 6,000 others in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.