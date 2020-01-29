UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways Suspends China Flights Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

British Airways Suspends China Flights Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

British Airways said on Wednesday that it had halted all but essential flights to and from China, to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew members amid the new coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) British Airways said on Wednesday that it had halted all but essential flights to and from China, to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew members amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

"We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel," the company said in a press release, as quoted by UK media.

Ticket booking services through the airline's website will be unavailable for the given routes until March 1.

The airline added that the restriction did not concern Hong Kong flights.

British Airways is the latest airline to have either completely halted China flights or only offered full refunds.

Others include Air China, AirAsia, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Delta, Virgin Atlantic and many others.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in December and has since killed over 130 people and infected more than 6,000 others in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Thailand Australia Sri Lanka China France Company Germany Hong Kong Singapore United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Cambodia Malaysia Nepal Vietnam March December Media All From

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Belgian Top Court's ..

13 minutes ago

Russia to Send Its Software, Equipment to South Af ..

13 minutes ago

Jam Kamal, Shujaat discuss country's prevailing po ..

13 minutes ago

Greece successfully completes 15 year bond issue

8 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organize wor ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) launches camp ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.