British Airways temporarily lays off 28,000 staff: union

Flagship airline British Airways will temporarily lay off 28,000 employees, or 60 percent of its workforce, due to the coronavirus crisis which is paralysing the sector, trade union Unite announced Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Flagship airline British Airways will temporarily lay off 28,000 employees, or 60 percent of its workforce, due to the coronavirus crisis which is paralysing the sector, trade union Unite announced Thursday.

Unite said in a statement it had "reached agreement with the company" to use the government's business support programme for around 28,000 staff, guaranteeing 80 percent of salaries in order to avoid redundancies.