British Airways To Cancel About 10,000 Flights In Next Six Months - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

British Airways to Cancel About 10,000 Flights in Next Six Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) British Airways will cancel some 10,000 flights in the next six months due to Heathrow Airport's passenger cap, media reported on Monday.

Last week, London's Heathrow Airport extended the cap on flight departures until October 29 "to support more reliable and resilient passenger journeys." The daily maximum of 100,000 passengers departing from Heathrow Airport was introduced in July to improve passenger confidence during the summer vacation after a series of strikes undermined airlines' material base.

"While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned, and we're protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October," the airline's spokesperson said, as quoted by UK broadcaster Sky news, adding that "in addition, we're giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

"

The spokesperson said that over 600 round trips will be canceled up to 29 October, noting that customers affected by any of these changes will be offered an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline, or the option of a refund.

According to Sky News, the total number of flights will be reduced by 8% until the end of March and will affect about 10,000 flights.

