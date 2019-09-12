UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British American Tobacco Says To Cut 2,300 Jobs Globally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:58 AM

British American Tobacco says to cut 2,300 jobs globally

British American Tobacco on Thursday said it planned to cut 2,300 jobs globally by January as its new boss seeks to drive revenues in e-cigarettes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :British American Tobacco on Thursday said it planned to cut 2,300 jobs globally by January as its new boss seeks to drive revenues in e-cigarettes.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in new category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes, whilst delivering long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders. This is a vital first move," chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.

bcp/bmm

Related Topics

Business January Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia's Novak Says New Saudi Energy Minister to H ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyet Leader calls world powers to address post ..

31 minutes ago

Sehat Insaf cards distributed in the district

31 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 85 Injured in Rally Stampede a ..

41 minutes ago

Troops martyr youth in Sopore

41 minutes ago

French National Assembly Speaker Charged Over Ille ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.