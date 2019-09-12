British American Tobacco says to cut 2,300 jobs globally

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :British American Tobacco on Thursday said it planned to cut 2,300 jobs globally by January as its new boss seeks to drive revenues in e-cigarettes.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in new category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes, whilst delivering long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders. This is a vital first move," chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.

