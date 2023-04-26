UrduPoint.com

British American Tobacco To Pay $629Mln For N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) British American Tobacco (BAT) will pay more than $629 million in penalties for violating North Korea-related sanctions, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday.

BAT will pay more than $629 million in penalties, the single largest North Korea sanctions penalty in Justice Department history, as part of a settlement agreement, Olsen said during a press conference.

The action is the culmination of a long-running probe into BAT, which purportedly violated US sanctions by engaging in business with North Korea, Olsen said.

In a separate action, the United States is also charging one North Korean banker and two Chinese nationals for allegedly making unlawful payments using front companies in an attempt to hide financial activities from the US, Olsen said.

The three individuals allegedly used multiple front companies to purchase tobacco products and other goods for North Korean customers, as well as laundered US Dollars, Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak said during the press conference.

The US State Department's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of North Korean national Sim Hyon-Sop, Pak said.

The department is also offering separate reward offers of $500,000 each for Chinese nationals Qin Guoming and Han Linlin, Pak added.

Related Topics

Business China United States North Korea From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

35 minutes ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

35 minutes ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

35 minutes ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

35 minutes ago
 Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Rus ..

Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Missi ..

35 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.