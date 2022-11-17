British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed in Myanmar junta amnesty

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A former British envoy, an Australian economic adviser and a Japanese journalist arrived in Thailand late Thursday after being freed by Myanmar in an amnesty involving almost 6,000 prisoners.

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota touched down in Bangkok just after 7 pm (1200 GMT), according to an AFP reporter on their flight.

Bowman, who wore a traditional Burmese dress, did not comment as she was escorted by British embassy staff through the airport to a connecting flight.

Kubota wore a T-shirt and waved to fellow passengers but did not respond to a request for comment.

But another prisoner freed in the amnesty, US-Myanmar citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, told AFP he was "very happy".

The freed prisoners on the flight looked in good health, the AFP reporter said.

A total of 5,774 prisoners were due to be released to mark Myanmar's national day, "including some 600 women", the junta said in a statement Thursday.