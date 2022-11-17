UrduPoint.com

British, Australian And Japanese Prisoners Freed In Myanmar Junta Amnesty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 08:35 PM

British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed in Myanmar junta amnesty

A former British envoy, an Australian economic adviser and a Japanese journalist arrived in Thailand late Thursday after being freed by Myanmar in an amnesty involving almost 6,000 prisoners

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A former British envoy, an Australian economic adviser and a Japanese journalist arrived in Thailand late Thursday after being freed by Myanmar in an amnesty involving almost 6,000 prisoners.

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota touched down in Bangkok just after 7 pm (1200 GMT), according to an AFP reporter on their flight.

Bowman, who wore a traditional Burmese dress, did not comment as she was escorted by British embassy staff through the airport to a connecting flight.

Kubota wore a T-shirt and waved to fellow passengers but did not respond to a request for comment.

But another prisoner freed in the amnesty, US-Myanmar citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, told AFP he was "very happy".

The freed prisoners on the flight looked in good health, the AFP reporter said.

A total of 5,774 prisoners were due to be released to mark Myanmar's national day, "including some 600 women", the junta said in a statement Thursday.

Related Topics

Thailand Prisoner Bangkok Myanmar Women Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

1 minute ago
 NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before ..

NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before Spring - Deputy Chief

1 minute ago
 Shah appointed Member Development Commission World ..

Shah appointed Member Development Commission World Baseball Softball Confederati ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade ..

Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade agreement: Ambassador Yerzhan ..

3 minutes ago
 No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish ..

No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish Territory - President

3 minutes ago
 RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.