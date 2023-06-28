Open Menu

British-Born Actor Julian Sands Dead, Remains Found In California Mountains - Sheriff

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US law enforcement confirmed that the remains of British-born actor Julian Sands were found last week in the Mt. Baldy wilderness area in California, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said on Tuesday.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," the sheriff's office said in an advisory.

The manner of Sands' death is still under investigation and pending further test results, the advisory said.

On Saturday morning, hikers reported to authorities that they found Sands' remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness area.

Sands began his acting career in 1982 and since then appeared in numerous roles, but he is best known for his breakout role in 1985 as George Emerson in the film A Room with a View. Other films he appeared in include Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock, The Killing Fields, The Medallion, Ocean's Thirteen, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, among others.

