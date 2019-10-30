British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general election, even if fears linger in some quarters over a possible Labour government

Business bigwigs hope the festive vote, proposed by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will inject certainty into markets and unblock a faltering economy, which has long been plagued by fears over the consequences of the nation's exit from the European Union.

The election date was approved by the lower House of Commons on Tuesday, hours after Brussels formally agreed to postpone Britain's departure again, up to the end of January.

The December 12 poll was likely to be backed by the unelected upper House of Lords later Wednesday.