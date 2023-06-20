UrduPoint.com

British Businessman, Aviator Suspected Among Five Missing On Titanic Submersible

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 12:40 AM

British Businessman, Aviator Suspected Among Five Missing on Titanic Submersible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Hamish Harding, a British businessman and world-record-holding aviator is suspected to be aboard the tourist submersible that went missing Monday in the North Atlantic on a mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

On Sunday, Harding said on social media that he had joined the OceanGate Expeditions RMS Titanic mission and was very excited about Monday's dive.

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4 am tomorrow morning.

Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do," wrote Harding on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Harding added that the expedition would be attended by a few other "legendary" explorers, including the deep sea diver and Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet.

The US coast guard confirmed on Monday afternoon that there were 5 people aboard the 21-foot vessel, named Polar Prince, and that the crew lost contact with them just under two hours after submersing on Sunday morning.

The identities of all five crew members remain unknown.

Related Topics

Canada Social Media Visit Sunday All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

52 minutes ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

59 minutes ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

59 minutes ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

1 hour ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

1 hour ago
 Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.