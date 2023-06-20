British Businessman, Aviator Suspected Among Five Missing on Titanic Submersible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Hamish Harding, a British businessman and world-record-holding aviator is suspected to be aboard the tourist submersible that went missing Monday in the North Atlantic on a mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

On Sunday, Harding said on social media that he had joined the OceanGate Expeditions RMS Titanic mission and was very excited about Monday's dive.

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4 am tomorrow morning.

Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do," wrote Harding on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Harding added that the expedition would be attended by a few other "legendary" explorers, including the deep sea diver and Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet.

The US coast guard confirmed on Monday afternoon that there were 5 people aboard the 21-foot vessel, named Polar Prince, and that the crew lost contact with them just under two hours after submersing on Sunday morning.

The identities of all five crew members remain unknown.