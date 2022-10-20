British Conservative leaders toppled by their party

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is the latest Conservative leader to feel her party's wrath, resigning on Thursday after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled just six weeks into her tenure

Truss had been urged to resign after a forced U-turn on disastrous tax cuts that caused a market meltdown in the midst of a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Here are four leaders previously ousted by their fellow Tories: - Margaret Thatcher - Britain's longest-serving prime minister of the 20th century tearfully stepped down in November 1990 after a cabinet revolt.

She had vowed to fight on after narrowly winning the first round of a leadership ballot, but then accepted that her position had become untenable.

Although she had won a third term by a landslide in 1987, her introduction of a universal "poll tax" payable by every adult regardless of income was met with violent opposition.

She also faced deep opposition within her cabinet for staunchly fighting having closer ties with Europe.

Her once close ally Geoffrey Howe resigned from the cabinet and launched a scathing attack on her Europe policy in parliament.

That precipitated the leadership challenge by former defence and environment minister Michael Heseltine, before John Major emerged as the new prime minister in a vote among Tory MPs.

- Iain Duncan Smith - Duncan Smith, one of a cabal of right-wing Eurosceptics, won the Conservative leadership in 2001, replacing William Hague after the party suffered another election defeat to Labour.

His surprise ascent was helped by Thatcher and her loyalists in parliament.

But the self-styled "quiet man" of UK politics struggled to hold his own against Labour's charismatic prime minister, Tony Blair.

By October 2003, the parliamentary party was despairing of Duncan Smith's inability to make any headway against Blair, despite huge public opposition to Britain's involvement in the war in Iraq.

He lost a confidence vote, becoming the first Tory leader not to fight a general election since Neville Chamberlain, who was accused of appeasing Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s.

- Theresa May - Former interior minister Theresa May came to power in July 2016 after Britain's shock referendum vote to leave the European Union, which prompted then prime minister David Cameron to resign.

She immediately found herself in charge of negotiating Britain's exit terms, but her attempts to negotiate a "soft" Brexit were shot down by hardline Brexiteers within the Conservative party.

May called a snap general election in June 2017 in the hope of strengthening her position against the Brexit rebels and Labour.

It proved a disastrous bet, with Labour under its far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn making strong inroads and forcing her to turn to hardline, pro-UK unionists in Northern Ireland for parliamentary backing.

She survived a confidence vote called by Conservative rebels in December 2018.

But after her Brexit deal was rejected in the House of Commons for a fourth time, including by dozens of Conservative rebels, her leadership was mortally weakened.

She announced in May 2019 that she was stepping down, triggering the leadership race that brought Johnson to power two months later.

- Boris Johnson - Bowing to a cabinet insurrection Johnson said in July 2022 that he was stepping down as Conservative leader, just three years after he took over from May.

He remained in 10 Downing Street until September 6, when Truss succeeded him.

His departure came after a slew of high-profile resignations from government following a wave of scandals, including over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that saw him fined by police.

In 2019, Brexit campaigner Johnson won the biggest Tory parliamentary majority since the Thatcher era, allowing him to complete Britain's difficult divorce from the European Union.

But his rules-don't-apply leadership style ended him costing him the support of his party.