British Coronavirus Variant Now Most Common Strain in US - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that the so-called British variant of novel coronavirus is the prevailing strain across the United States as number of virus-related deaths decreases, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are seeing increasing prevalence SARS-CoV-2 variants with 52 jurisdictions now reporting cases of variants of concern," Walensky said. "The B.1.1.7 variant is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States."

Walensky noted that increasingly more cases are associated with daycare centers and youth sports while hospitals report growing number of younger adults in their 30s and 40s being hospitalized.

Importantly, however, the number of virus-related deaths is decreasing, Walensky said.