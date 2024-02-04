Open Menu

British Cyclist Simon Yates Wins AlUla Tour 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

British cyclist Simon Yates wins AlUla Tour 2024

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) British cyclist Simon Yates from the Jayco-AlUla team was crowned champion of the fourth edition of the AlUla Tour, having finished the 811.2-kilometers distance in 18:37:05 hours.

Belgian cyclist William Junior Lecerf, from the Soudal Quick-Step team, finished second, three seconds behind Yates. New Zealander Finn Fisher-Black, from the UAE team, came in third.

The fifth and last stage of the race started from the old town; competitors cycled across Mughayra village and AlUla International Airport, and finished at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, covering a distance of 150.2 kilometers.

In this stage Yates came in first, finishing the distance in 3:24:37 hours.

AlUla Tour’s organizing committee awarded Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier from Soudal Quick-Step the red jersey (general points classification), Yates the green jersey (general individual time classification), Lecerf the white jersey (best young rider), and Japanese Atsushi Oka the orange jersey (most active rider).

The German team, Bora Hansgrohe, was named the best in the fifth stage.

The cyclists completed the five stages of AlUla Tour in five days; they toured the city's natural, cultural, and historical landmarks, including the heritage site of Hegra, the Maraya Hall, the Winter Park, and the Elephant Rock.

The tour was organized by the Ministry of Sport and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in cooperation with the Saudi and International Cycling federations.

Related Topics

Cycling German UAE Saudi Young Orange SITE From Best Race Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

7 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

16 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

16 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

16 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

16 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

16 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

16 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

16 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

16 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World