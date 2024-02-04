British Cyclist Simon Yates Wins AlUla Tour 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) British cyclist Simon Yates from the Jayco-AlUla team was crowned champion of the fourth edition of the AlUla Tour, having finished the 811.2-kilometers distance in 18:37:05 hours.
Belgian cyclist William Junior Lecerf, from the Soudal Quick-Step team, finished second, three seconds behind Yates. New Zealander Finn Fisher-Black, from the UAE team, came in third.
The fifth and last stage of the race started from the old town; competitors cycled across Mughayra village and AlUla International Airport, and finished at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, covering a distance of 150.2 kilometers.
In this stage Yates came in first, finishing the distance in 3:24:37 hours.
AlUla Tour’s organizing committee awarded Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier from Soudal Quick-Step the red jersey (general points classification), Yates the green jersey (general individual time classification), Lecerf the white jersey (best young rider), and Japanese Atsushi Oka the orange jersey (most active rider).
The German team, Bora Hansgrohe, was named the best in the fifth stage.
The cyclists completed the five stages of AlUla Tour in five days; they toured the city's natural, cultural, and historical landmarks, including the heritage site of Hegra, the Maraya Hall, the Winter Park, and the Elephant Rock.
The tour was organized by the Ministry of Sport and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in cooperation with the Saudi and International Cycling federations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief continues food basket distribution in Gaza strip2 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the two holy mosques congratulates president of Sri Lanka on national day2 minutes ago
-
Turkey commemorates its worst disaster of modern times3 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan trail Sri Lanka by 206 runs in one-off Test3 minutes ago
-
Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa3 minutes ago
-
Gill ton helps take India lead to 370 in England Test3 minutes ago
-
France qualify for Davis Cup group stage3 minutes ago
-
Tunisians head to polls for 2nd round of local elections13 minutes ago
-
National guard ministry to receive visitors at ‘World Defense Show 202413 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in China53 minutes ago
-
Britons get early taste of Spring Festival1 hour ago