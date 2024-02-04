British cyclist Simon Yates wins AlUla Tour 2024

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) British cyclist Simon Yates from the Jayco-AlUla team was crowned champion of the fourth edition of the AlUla Tour, having finished the 811.2-kilometers distance in 18:37:05 hours.

Belgian cyclist William Junior Lecerf, from the Soudal Quick-Step team, finished second, three seconds behind Yates. New Zealander Finn Fisher-Black, from the UAE team, came in third.

The fifth and last stage of the race started from the old town; competitors cycled across Mughayra village and AlUla International Airport, and finished at the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, covering a distance of 150.2 kilometers.

In this stage Yates came in first, finishing the distance in 3:24:37 hours.

AlUla Tour’s organizing committee awarded Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier from Soudal Quick-Step the red jersey (general points classification), Yates the green jersey (general individual time classification), Lecerf the white jersey (best young rider), and Japanese Atsushi Oka the orange jersey (most active rider).

The German team, Bora Hansgrohe, was named the best in the fifth stage.

The cyclists completed the five stages of AlUla Tour in five days; they toured the city's natural, cultural, and historical landmarks, including the heritage site of Hegra, the Maraya Hall, the Winter Park, and the Elephant Rock.

The tour was organized by the Ministry of Sport and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in cooperation with the Saudi and International Cycling federations.