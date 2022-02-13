UrduPoint.com

British Defense Secretary Says Russian Invasion 'Highly Likely'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 05:10 AM

British Defense Secretary Says Russian Invasion 'Highly Likely'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claims that Russia could launch an offensive against Kiev at any time, despite Moscow's repeated assurances that it is not threatening any country.

Wallace said as quoted by The Sunday Times on Saturday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "highly likely" and that Russia could "launch an offensive at any time."

The defense secretary warned that in case of escalation, NATO will build up its forces along the Russian borders and NATO allies will boost military spending.

"It may be that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Wallace said.

The British defense secretary arrived in Moscow on Friday and held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Wallace said the talks were "constructive and frank" and that he urged Moscow to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border.

Shoigu said after the talks that the level of Russian-UK relations was close to zero and that it was necessary to stop aggravating the situation in relations between Russia and NATO.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory and warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine (Donbas).

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Munich Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Wallace United Kingdom May Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

1 hour ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

1 hour ago
 Global food industry leaders will examine latest t ..

Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>