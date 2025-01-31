British Designer Kim Jones Quits Dior Menswear
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) British designer Kim Jones has stepped down from his post as artistic director of Dior Homme, the fashion house said on Friday, after seven years overseeing its men's collections.
"The House of Dior wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Kim Jones, who has accelerated the development of men's collections internationally and has greatly contributed to the worldwide influence of the house by creating an inspiring wardrobe that is both classic and contemporary, and connected to some artists of our time," it said on X.
The 51-year-old Londoner began work at Dior in 2018 and initially introduced a younger streetwear-influenced look to the classic Parisian house.
Believing that "gender doesn't matter any more", his designs are deliberately androgenous.
He unveiled his last collection for Dior Homme in Paris last week, sending some models out with blindfolds and drawing inspiration from the fashion house's famous Line H collection for fall-winter 1954-1955.
Jones stepped down as womenswear artistic director at fellow LVMH-owned brand Fendi in October last year after four years at the helm.
