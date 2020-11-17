UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Diplomat In China Earns Hero Status After River Rescue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:34 AM

British diplomat in China earns hero status after river rescue

A British diplomat has become a hero in China after a video of him rescuing a student from a swollen river racked up tens of millions of views on social media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):A British diplomat has become a hero in China after a video of him rescuing a student from a swollen river racked up tens of millions of views on social media.

Britain's mission in Chongqing said on Monday that Consul General Stephen Ellison leapt into action at the weekend to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through a nearby tourist town.

"Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness," read the post on the consulate's official Weibo page.

Ellison, 61, was visiting the town on Saturday when he heard a cry from a crowd of people as the woman fell into the water.

Video footage shared by the consulate and various Chinese media outlets shows Ellison, 61, jump fully clothed into the river, where the unnamed woman was struggling to stay afloat.

Ellison -- by several media accounts an accomplished triathlete -- dragged her to a lifebuoy thrown from the riverbank before dragging the two of them to shore.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General," the UK diplomatic mission in China tweeted Monday.

Ellison's actions earned praise from his boss back in the London, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who echoed the sentiments.

"Very proud of Stephen Ellison, our new Consul General in Chongqing, China, for saving a student from drowning at the weekend," he tweeted.

"His bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world." The hashtag "British Consul-General in Chongqing saves female student who fell in the water" had gained almost 40 million acknowledgements on Weibo by Monday evening as news of Ellison's bravery spread.

"For a man of such advanced age to save another person from the water in such cold weather, regardless of his own safety, he is a hero and gentleman!" read one comment, liked nearly 2,000 times.

"Regardless of our differences... to act heroically is a virtue and should be praised," wrote another.

Ellison took up his post in June after serving as a senior diplomat at the British Embassy in Beijing since 2014.

UK-China ties have been strained this year over the UK's decision to ban Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G networks, as well as the UK's frequent criticisms of China's human rights record on issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Related Topics

Weather World Water China Social Media Student London Chongqing Beijing Hong Kong Man United Kingdom 5G June Women Post Media All From Best Million Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

21 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

2 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

36 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.