British Diplomat Speaks in Russian During UNSC Meeting to Show UK Not Russophobic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fergus Eckersley, a member of the UK mission to the United Nations, spoke partly in Russian during his speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday in order to show that the United Kingdom is not a Russophobic and it respects Russia and its culture

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Fergus Eckersley, a member of the UK mission to the United Nations, spoke partly in Russian during his speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday in order to show that the United Kingdom is not a Russophobic and it respects Russia and its culture.

"We do not suffer from Russophobia. There is a long history between our countries. We fought together in two world wars. Our country profoundly respects the rich cultural heritage of Russia," Eckersley said.

The British diplomat explained that he studied for seven years "Russia's language, its history and its remarkable literature.

"

The United Kingdom does not want Russia to fail as a state as Moscow sometimes claims, but quite the opposite, Eckersley said.

"We want Russia to be a stable and prosperous nation - just one that does not invade and try to annex its neighbors," Eckersley added.

On February 24, the United Kingdom expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities.

In 2021, the UK Integrated Review of Security, Defense and Foreign Policy labeled Russia as being "the most acute direct threat" to the United Kingdom.