UrduPoint.com

British Diplomat Speaks In Russian During UNSC Meeting To Show UK Not Russophobic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:04 PM

British Diplomat Speaks in Russian During UNSC Meeting to Show UK Not Russophobic

Fergus Eckersley, a member of the UK mission to the United Nations, spoke partly in Russian during his speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday in order to show that the United Kingdom is not a Russophobic and it respects Russia and its culture

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Fergus Eckersley, a member of the UK mission to the United Nations, spoke partly in Russian during his speech at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday in order to show that the United Kingdom is not a Russophobic and it respects Russia and its culture.

"We do not suffer from Russophobia. There is a long history between our countries. We fought together in two world wars. Our country profoundly respects the rich cultural heritage of Russia," Eckersley said.

The British diplomat explained that he studied for seven years "Russia's language, its history and its remarkable literature.

"

The United Kingdom does not want Russia to fail as a state as Moscow sometimes claims, but quite the opposite, Eckersley said.

"We want Russia to be a stable and prosperous nation - just one that does not invade and try to annex its neighbors," Eckersley added.

On February 24, the United Kingdom expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities.

In 2021, the UK Integrated Review of Security, Defense and Foreign Policy labeled Russia as being "the most acute direct threat" to the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia United Kingdom Turkish Lira February From

Recent Stories

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children again ..

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

12 minutes ago
 Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovat ..

Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurship t ..

24 minutes ago
 Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his ..

Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his verdicts': Minister for Infor ..

5 minutes ago
 Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faisla ..

Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faislabad

5 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

5 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other ..

Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other items to schools

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.