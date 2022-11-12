British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) A security guard at the UK embassy in Berlin pleaded guilty to spying charges after he was arrested last year on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia, multiple UK media reported Friday.

David Ballantyne Smith was arrested by German police near his home in Potsdam in August 2021 after a sting operation in which he was contacted by a person he believed to be working for Russian military intelligence, Sky news reported.

Police found a video of a walk around the embassy building, images of security equipment, photos of security passes for embassy staff and personal details about its employees at his home.

They also recovered 800 Euros ($828) in cash that could not be accounted for.

At the Old Bailey on November 4, Smith pleaded guilty to eight out of nine charges under the Official Secrets Act 1911 and 1920. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday after the remaining charge was dropped. His defender, Matthew Ryder, said Smith had no "negative intention against the UK."