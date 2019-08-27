UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Envoy To Zambia Blasts Govt Over Graft In Leaving Speech

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

British envoy to Zambia blasts govt over graft in leaving speech

Britain's outgoing ambassador to Zambia on Tuesday denounced "rampant corruption" in the southern African nation and said donors were right to cut back on aid

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Britain's outgoing ambassador to Zambia on Tuesday denounced "rampant corruption" in the southern African nation and said donors were right to cut back on aid.

In an usually outspoken diplomatic address, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet said reports of fraud within the government had caused international donors and foreign companies to "withhold aid and investment".

"Corruption kills as surely as any gun, depriving Zambians of life-saving government resources, water-preserving forest, intentionally-renowned wildlife and jobs that foreign companies would otherwise provide," said Cochrane-Dyet during a leaving speech at his residence in the capital Lusaka.

Zambians have grown increasingly disaffected with President Edgar Lungu's regime, which has faced several graft scandals since he came to power in 2015.

Evidence of embezzlement has surfaced, including the alleged state purchase of 42 fire trucks said to cost $1 million each.

Anti-graft activists also accuse ministers of using public money to fund their lavish lifestyles, with some ministers owning up to 40 houses while most Zambians while in poverty.

The allegations caused foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba to resign in protest last year, citing "swelling" corruption in government ranks "perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution." Cochrane-Dyet said he received threats of expulsion after publicly speaking out against corruption in 2018.

Britain suspended aid to Zambia last year after a mounting row with the government over alleged misuse of social payments.

The dispute led to the arrest of former social services minister Emerine Kabanshi, whose trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Cochrane-Dyet told reporters it was his responsibility to speak candidly, and urged the government to declare Zambia's hunger situation an emergency in order to "unlock international humanitarian assistance".

Around 2.5 million Zambian have been hit by hunger following a drought that affected the 2018/19 farming season, according to official figures.

The government has so far refused calls to declare an emergency and at the weekend it capped the price of the staple maize after the drought reduced harvests.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Protest Drought Price Lusaka Zambia Money 2015 2018 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rallies, seminars held to express solidarity with ..

17 seconds ago

CEC inaugurates Federal Election Academy building

20 seconds ago

Brazil slams G7 aid offer as Amazon fires rage

21 seconds ago

Dengue cases on rise in capital

23 seconds ago

Muharramul Haram Coordination Cell setup

6 minutes ago

Open trial for selection of women football players ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.