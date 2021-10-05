UrduPoint.com

British Ex-soldier Arrested By Taliban Flies Out Of Kabul

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:47 PM

A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday

Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.

The Sun tabloid reported that Slater's evacuation was directly supervised by the British defence minister Ben Wallace.

Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.

More Stories From World

