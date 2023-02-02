British ex-soldier avoids jail over N.Ireland killing

A former British soldier on Thursday avoided a prison sentence over the killing of a man at a border checkpoint during the period of violence in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles"

David Holden, 53, was given a three-year suspended sentence by a Belfast court after being convicted of manslaughter in November over the 1988 killing of Aidan McAnespie.

The conviction was the first successful prosecution of former UK military personnel for historic offences during the decades-spanning conflict in Northern Ireland.

However, further such cases could be blocked under controversial draft legislation unveiled by the UK government in London last year.

During the sentencing, judge John O'Hara drew attention to the "devastating effect" McAnespie's death had had on his family.

"When I consider the sentence, I bear in mind everything which is put before me by counsel and the McAnespie family," he added.

McAnespie was shot in the back and killed in Aughnacloy in County Tyrone on his way to a sports club.

Holden, who was 18 years-old at the time, admitted the shooting but said his gun had fired by accident because his hands were wet.

Delivering his verdict in the non-jury trial in November, O'Hara had rejected that account of events.

Holden arrived at the court Thursday wearing a dark suit, a flat cap with the brim pulled low to obscure his face and a dark face mask.

Prosecutions relating to The Troubles remain deeply divisive in Northern Ireland where the legacy of conflict continues to cast a long shadow.

In May last year, the government in London introduced controversial legislation in an attempt to draw a line under more than 1,000 disputed killings.

The proposed Troubles legacy bill is opposed by the families of victims and has faced fierce criticism from both sides of Northern Ireland's pro-UK unionist and pro-Ireland nationalist divide.

Backed by veterans' groups, the bill provides an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

The draft law, currently being debated in parliament, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.