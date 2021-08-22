UrduPoint.com

British Film Director Gilliam Says 'Thank You Russia' At Odesa Film Festival In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:20 PM

British Film Director Gilliam Says 'Thank You Russia' at Odesa Film Festival in Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) British film director Terry Gilliam has mistakenly confused Ukraine with Russia while receiving the award for his contribution to world cinema at the closing ceremony of the Odesa International Film Festival (OIFF) in Ukraine.

"Thank you, Russia! Thank you, Odesa," Gilliam said on stage.

He was immediately interrupted by the OIFF host Yanina Sokolova, reminding him that Odesa was in Ukraine.

"Sorry, you should know Russia is not Ukraine ... This is Ukraine," the host stressed, chanting "Glory to Ukraine."

The Ukrainian media later reported that the audience began booing the director, after which he immediately apologized.

As Gilliam walked away from the microphone, he was stopped by Sokolova and once again reminded that Ukraine was not Russia, to which he responded that the creator of the 1925 Battleship Potemkin silent film, Sergei Eisenstein, was a Soviet director.

Subsequently, a separate video appeared on the festival's Facebook page, in which the filmmaker thanked Ukraine for the opportunity to attend the festival.

Gilliam is famous for directing Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Brazil, 12 Monkeys, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, the Fisher King and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote among others.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Facebook Doctor Man Las Vegas Brazil Media From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

6 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

51 minutes ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

1 hour ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.