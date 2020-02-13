UrduPoint.com
British Finance Minister Quits In Reshuffle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

British finance minister quits in reshuffle

Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget.

Javid's spokesman confirmed he would be leaving just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out the first reshuffle of his cabinet since winning a parliamentary majority in December's election.

