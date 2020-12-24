UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Finance Sector's 'EU Passport' Set To Expire

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:47 PM

British finance sector's 'EU passport' set to expire

On January 1, the European finance sector will lose a major player as Britain begins to chart its own course, regardless of Thursday's last-minute deal in Brexit talks

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :On January 1, the European finance sector will lose a major player as Britain begins to chart its own course, regardless of Thursday's last-minute deal in Brexit talks.

The key economic activity was never a part of the drawn-out negotiations between Brussels and London.

- 'EU passport' expires - British financial institutions will no longer benefit from a "European passport" that has allowed them to pitch their services across the entire 27-nation bloc without supplemental agreements.

Many have therefore had to either move their headquarters to the EU or set up a subsidiary there.

Bank of America moved some activities to Paris, while the new fintech group Bankable chose to relocate to Brussels.

Paris Europlace, which promotes the French capital as a place to do business, estimates more than 3,500 direct jobs have been created there since the Brexit referendum in mid-2016.

Companies that remain based in Britain must prove that EU subsidiaries employ sufficient staff and have the means to do business, to ensure they are not simply "letter boxes" set up to flout EU regulations.

A key question here is the meaning of the word "sufficient", so EU authorities reserve the right to harden criteria at a later point -- creating uncertainty for financial interests that are working hard to create a viable organisational model.

- Clearinghouses - In September, the EU authorised London clearinghouses to continue operating on the continent for 18 months, acknowledging the fact that EU members cannot do without them.

Once that period has expired however, EU authorities have suggested that compensation for goods and services in Euros will have to take place within the union.

- Fate of equivalence schemes - Further down the road, a key question is whether British financial institutions will still benefit from so-called equivalence decisions.

These exist in many European directives on financial services, and recognise that other countries' regulations are equivalent to EU rules, opening access to the European market.

They would allow many companies based in Britain to conserve some access without having to relocate activities to the continent.

London "has granted a certain number of equivalences to European financial companies," noted Marc Perrone, a corporate lawyer with the Freshfields firm.

But "European authorities have always insisted that 'Brexit means Brexit'. The European position is uncertain therefore, and we do not know to what extent they will grant equivalences," Perrone told AFP.

London might want to ease regulations to maintain its attraction as a global financial hub, in which case the EU would be less likely to consider the British system equivalent to its own.

And European companies operating in Britain could find themselves at a disadvantage since they might have to continue respecting stricter EU rules while British rivals did not, a French financial sector source noted.

Related Topics

Business Road Brussels London Paris Hub Brexit January September Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

21 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters

4 minutes ago

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

4 minutes ago

CJCSC calls on Qatari defence minister

4 minutes ago

Germany Registers First Case of 'UK' Coronavirus S ..

4 minutes ago

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in k ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.