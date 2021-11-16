British firm Foster + Partners to design Alpago Group’s ultra-luxury, one unit-per-floor development in Dubai

The Palm Flower project by Alpago Properties will create a new global benchmark in luxury living with its one-unit-per-floor design, encompassing from 9,000 to 18,300 square-feet and featuring an expansive double-height living space

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021) Alpago Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate specialising in the ultra-high-end segment in the Middle East and Europe, has appointed award-winning British firm Foster + Partners to design its newest luxury residential project in Dubai.

The official awarding ceremony of the project was attended by Alpago Group’s top officials, Chairman Ridvan Ayyildiz, Group CEO Syed Azeem Mehroz, Foster + Partners Partner Dara John Towhidi, and Alpago Properties Project Director Onur Eyisoy.

Located at the West Beach, The Palm, the 10-unit ‘Palm Flower’ development by Alpago Properties features one exclusive, exquisite residential unit per floor. Each unit encompasses from 9,000 to 18,300 square-feet and features an expansive double-height living space.

Each unit will have its own private infinity edge swimming pool and wraparound garden terrace. With dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, each unit has expansive views of The Palm and the Arabian Gulf, creating a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living.

The Palm Flower’s double height lobby grows from planted reflection pools, leading to personalised underground parking pods that reveal a stunning private car showroom. The entry space culminates in private lifts that open into the residential units, generating a breath-taking and completely personalised arrival experience.

This one-of- a-kind landmark on The Palm is priced between Dh 60 million to Dh 200 million and has been crafted to meet the lifestyle and refined tastes of the clientele who will make this property their home in Dubai.

Murat Ayyildiz, Group Chairman of Alpago Group, said: “We envision The Palm Flower becoming a new global benchmark for refinement, privacy and exclusivity in luxury living. There is no better way to accomplish that than by appointing Foster + Partners to take the helm of crafting the architectural design of this one-of-a-kind project.

Whether it is high-end luxury living, driving luxury cars, or wearing timeless jewellery, the Group leverages on building strategic partnerships that give the company a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving market.”

Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Alpago Group on this unique residential project, which brings together their progressive vision and our extensive experience in the region to create a distinct global landmark for luxury living. Our architectural approach is underpinned by sustainability and provides flexible spaces that cater to different lifestyles, and we look forward to the next stages of development.”

Foster + Partners – known for world-renowned structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai – drew inspiration from the famous palm flower and put a modern architectural spin on this oceanside residence.

The assessment of the UAE’s climatic conditions has influenced the Palm Flower design to optimise sustainability and building performance. It features an integrated ultra-efficient air distribution system and biophilic design to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment.

Alpago Group comprises several companies focused on ultra-luxury properties, automobile, and jewellery business. Its subsidiaries Alpago Properties, Alpago Real Estate, Alpago Contracting, Milad and First Motors maintain the trust of multinational investors across the world—from London to Turkey and all the way to Dubai.