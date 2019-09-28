UrduPoint.com
British-flagged Tanker In Dubai After Release From Iran: Pool Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

British-flagged tanker in Dubai after release from Iran: pool report

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero docked in Dubai on Saturday, pool reports and a tracking website said, after it sailed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas where it was held for over two months

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero docked in Dubai on Saturday, pool reports and a tracking website said, after it sailed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas where it was held for over two months.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had seized the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 after surrounding it with attack boats and rappelling onto its deck.

The vessel was impounded for allegedly failing to respond to distress calls and turning off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.

