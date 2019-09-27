UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British-flagged Tanker Sets Sail After Iran Release

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

British-flagged tanker sets sail after Iran release

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which had been held off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for more than two months, set sail Friday and reached international waters, the provincial maritime organisation and its owner said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which had been held off the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for more than two months, set sail Friday and reached international waters, the provincial maritime organisation and its owner said.

The ship's seizure was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move after authorities in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Tehran repeatedly denied the cases were related but a Gibraltar court last month ordered the Iranian tanker's release despite an 11th-hour US legal bid to keep it in detention.

"The Stena Impero started sailing from the mooring towards the Persian Gulf's international waters as of 9:00 am (0530 GMT) today," Hormozgan province's maritime organisation said on its website.

"Despite the vessel's clearance, its legal case is still open in Iran's courts," the organisation said.

The tanker's captain and crew have "given a written, official statement that they have no claims," it added.

The CEO of Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the vessel,said it had reached international waters at around 0945 GMT and was headedfor Dubai.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Dubai Company Oil Gibraltar From Court

Recent Stories

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

29 minutes ago

Two-day annual national conference on Linguistics ..

4 minutes ago

People of Christchurch organized peaceful march ag ..

4 minutes ago

Acquittal plea of 2 smugglers rejected

4 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Decide Whom to Support as New IAEA C ..

4 minutes ago

40,000 people flee Nigeria violence in 10 months: ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.