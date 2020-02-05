UrduPoint.com
British Foreign Secretary To Visit Australia, Japan To Discuss Trade - Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is starting a four-country tour of the Asia-Pacific region in order to discuss trade and bilateral ties with Australia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Now is the time to put Global Britain into action. The Asia-Pacific region is full of opportunities and our message is that the UK is open for business and a great place to invest," Raab said ahead of the tour, as quoted in the release.

The foreign secretary added that Britain is committed to boosting small businesses and creating new jobs, as well as cutting the cost of living.

As part of the tour, the first since Brexit, Raab will visit the capital of Australia, Canberra, on Thursday, to meet with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. He will then go to Sydney.

On Saturday, the foreign secretary will go to Japan, which will be followed by visits to Singapore and Malaysia.

"Leaving the EU marks a step change in Britain's engagement on the world stage as a free-trading nation with a strong moral anchor. Our ambitious plan to strengthen historic ties while broadening our horizons to embrace the opportunities in the rising economies of the future will be the theme of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's four-country visit to the Asia-Pacific region," the Foreign Office said in its statement.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, after three and a half years of protracted negotiations. Now, Britain will be working on a number of agreements with the EU, including a free trade deal.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly voiced his commitment to creating a "global Britain" that will see the UK building new relations with the international community.

