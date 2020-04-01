British grassroots sport given cash boost as virus hits hard

Sport England has announced a 195 million ($242 million) support package to help the grassroots sport and physical activity sector cope with the financial damage caused by the coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sport England has announced a 195 million ($242 million) support package to help the grassroots sport and physical activity sector cope with the financial damage caused by the coronavirus.

The organisation hopes the cash injection will ease some of the issues caused by the loss of income during the pandemic lockdown.

Grants of up to 10,000 are available from a 20 million community emergency fund, while 55 million will be used to fund ways to keep people active and help organisations get back on their feet.

The package also includes a 5 million pot for existing Sport England partners facing immediate financial difficulties, plus a 115 million rollover of current funding into 2021-22 to give financial security.

Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said he hoped the package would help the sector get through "extremely challenging times".

"We want the sector not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future and when added to the funding made available by government this package will ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to that," he added.

The financial support from the public body is additional to funds being made available by the British government.

"This multi-million-pound package of public funding will not only help local sports clubs facing financial concerns but also encourage people to stay fit at home," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.