Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A British hiker has been found dead and another is missing on the Spanish island of Mallorca after heavy rains swept over the popular tourist destination, emergency services said Wednesday.

Emergency services have been looking for the two hikers since Monday night in an area of mountains in Mallorca where the Torrent de Pareis canyon descends to the Mediterranean, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

"The body found is that of a woman and the missing person is a man," police said in a statement, adding the search for the man had been suspended because of poor weather but would resume when conditions improved.

Spanish media had reported earlier that the hiker whose body was recovered was a 32-year-old man.

The pair were apparently swept away by flash flooding in the area.

Local authorities had called Tuesday for people to be careful due to the "very intense storms" that were expected.

"Avoid outdoor activities (going to the beach, hiking, water sports)," the archipelago's emergency services warned on X.

Mallorca remained on alert on Wednesday for heavy rains and strong winds, with the national weather office Aemet warning that gusts of over 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour were possible.

The Mediterranean island, known for its picturesque beaches and sunny weather, is one of Europe's most visited destinations. It is especially popular with German and British tourists.