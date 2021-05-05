UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Horseracing Chiefs Launch Saliva Tests To Detect Cocaine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:41 PM

British horseracing chiefs launch saliva tests to detect cocaine

British horseracing chiefs announced on Wednesday they have launched a two-month pilot scheme to test the saliva of jockeys for cocaine and other banned substances

London, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :British horseracing chiefs announced on Wednesday they have launched a two-month pilot scheme to test the saliva of jockeys for cocaine and other banned substances.

Racing will become the first major sport in Britain to use on-the-day screening for banned substances through oral swabs, should it prove successful.

Under the pilot, any jockey who does not test negative would be stood down from riding for the day. The testing method gives near-instant results.

Tests have taken place at Kempton Park and Lingfield Park this week, with all jockeys returning negative samples.

"Saliva testing is a progressive next step for our testing and surveillance of prohibited substances," said Brant Dunshea, chief regulatory officer for the British Horseracing Authority.

He said the low costs involved would allow the ramping-up of capacity.

"This should serve to act both as a deterrent to those who might consider using prohibited substances and provide reassurance to those who are competing on race day," added Dunshea.

Paul Struthers, chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association, said the introduction of saliva testing was an "important development".

"An effective deterrent against the use of prohibited substances is an essential piece of the jigsaw in terms of keeping our jockeys healthy and safe," he added.

Related Topics

Oral All From Race

Recent Stories

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

29 minutes ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

59 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

1 hour ago

DFM Investors Roadshow 2021 enlightens internation ..

2 hours ago

Iftar Meals Team distributes more than 1 million m ..

2 hours ago

Dow hits new high as brightening outlook cheers ma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.