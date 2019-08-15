UrduPoint.com
British-Iranian Academic Detained In Tehran - Reports

Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:01 PM

British-Iranian Academic Detained in Tehran - Reports

Renowned anthropologist Kameel Ahmady, a dual British-Iranian national, has been detained in Iran on unspecified charges amid a deteriorating relationship between Tehran and London, media reported, citing Ahmady's wife Shafagh Rahmani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Renowned anthropologist Kameel Ahmady, a dual British-Iranian national, has been detained in Iran on unspecified charges amid a deteriorating relationship between Tehran and London, media reported, citing Ahmady's wife Shafagh Rahmani.

According to the Iranwire website, Rahmani was told that the case of her husband, who is now being held in Tehran's Evin prison, was "security-related."

"His activities have been transparent and open. The results of his work have been published in books and these books were published with the permission of the Ministry of Culture.

I really have no idea why he has been arrested," she told Iranwire.

Ahmady was conducting research on topics related to female genital mutilation, early child marriage, temporary marriage, tribalism, and white marriage in Iran.

This is not the first time when a dual national is detained in Iran. In April 2016, Iranian authorities arrested British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for allegedly spying.

