British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe Sentenced To A Year In Prison: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe sentenced to a year in prison: lawyer

British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held in Iran since 2016, was jailed for a year and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months, her lawyer said Monday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held in Iran since 2016, was jailed for a year and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months, her lawyer said Monday.

She "was sentenced to one year in prison and a one year ban on leaving the country," Hojjat Kermani told AFP, adding that "the verdict is still preliminary".

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, had appeared in court last month to face new charges of "propaganda against the system", a week after she finished a five-year sentence for plotting to overthrow the regime, accusations she denies.

