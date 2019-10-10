UrduPoint.com
British, Irish PMs Meet Over Brexit Stalemate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar met for last-ditch Brexit talks on Thursday, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal as both sides blame each other for the deadlock

Time is running out to sign off on any agreement at an October 17-18 European Union summit, ahead of Britain's scheduled departure from the bloc at the end of the month after nearly five decades of membership.

Johnson has vowed Britain will leave on October 31 with or without a deal -- despite MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure a pact at the summit.

Johnson and Varadkar arrived in Liverpool, northwest England, according to an AFP photographer in the city, after days of recriminations over the failure to find an acceptable compromise on the key stumbling block over the Irish border.

They were later seen arriving at the exclusive Thornton Manor estate across the River Mersey on The Wirral peninsular for what Downing Street said was "a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions".

Varadkar told Ireland's parliament on Wednesday that he would work "until the last moment" to get a deal, but added: "Certainly not at any cost.

" After days of trading increasingly bitter accusations of inflexibility, the diplomacy appears to be intensifying in a late bid to find a breakthrough.

"The reason the prime minister is meeting Leo Varadkar is not simply just to have a social conversation," business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told BBC radio.

"They are seriously focused on trying to resolve this issue and trying to get a deal on which basis we can leave the EU." "We're coming to a situation where I think a deal is possible".

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will meet his EU counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels on Friday.

"We've put forward serious proposals and have been willing to be flexible. Now it's time for the EU to do the same," Barclay said.

But Barnier struck a downbeat tone Wednesday, telling the European Parliament that "we're not on the point of envisioning and finding a deal".

And Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, weighed in, saying Britain's proposals were "not serious" and were aimed at starting a "blame game".

