British Jets 'played Their Part' In Defending Israel: UK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
UK armed forces "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation" after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, the British government said Wednesday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) UK armed forces "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation" after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, the British government said Wednesday.
Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker were involved in the operation to support Israel late Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation," it said.
The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.
Recent Stories
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership1 hour ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar4 minutes ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches4 minutes ago
-
Greenland extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson4 minutes ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches3 hours ago
-
Israel army announced first death of soldier in Lebanon combat5 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum5 hours ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open5 hours ago
-
Spain logs record summer tourism as inflow draws protests5 hours ago
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs5 hours ago
-
EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban5 hours ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals5 hours ago