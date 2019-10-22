British Lawmakers Pass Brexit Bill in Second Reading

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) UK lawmakers voted by a slim majority on Tuesday to endorse Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill in principle, in what is the first major victory for him in parliament.

The bill was passed by a 329-299 vote, with a margin of 30 votes.

The lawmakers still expect to have a final meaningful vote on the withdrawal agreement by October 31.

The government has asked for the debate to wrap up on Thursday, and the parliament will now vote on whether to agree with that tight schedule. The bill will then go to the House of the Lords.

