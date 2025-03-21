Open Menu

British Mayors Seek Business Collaboration Opportunities In SW China's Chongqing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM

British mayors seek business collaboration opportunities in SW China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A delegation of mayors from various regions in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday wrapped up a visit to Chongqing, a megacity in southwest China, having gone there to explore business and trade opportunities.

The British Mayoral Delegation included senior members of government departments from the West Midlands, East Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Bristol and West of England, as well as other regions and cities.

"Chongqing is quite a dynamic city, and I'm very impressed by its scale. The people here are very welcoming, and we look forward to working with them," said Richard Parker, the delegation leader and mayor of the West Midlands.

During the two-day visit, the UK delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce on deepening China-UK (Chongqing) investment cooperation, visited the Chang'an automobile Global R&D Center, and held a meeting with Hu Henghua, mayor of Chongqing.

Hu expressed hope for further expanding economic and cultural exchanges with various regions of the UK, strengthening cooperation in new-energy vehicles, bio-medicine, finance and other fields, and deepening local friendly exchanges for the sound and stable development of China-UK relations.

"During this visit, I was delighted to witness the exceptional innovation culture upheld by local enterprises. We are keenly eager to explore collaborative opportunities with all stakeholders," said Nadine Peatfield, deputy mayor of the East Midlands.

Given the large-scale expertise in digital technologies in the automotive sector of Chongqing, Mike Wharton, deputy mayor of the Liverpool City Region, also expressed his willingness to deepen cooperation in this area, adding that Liverpool has strengths in terms of manufacturing, logistics and supply chain management for the automotive sector, and this could be leveraged for new collaborations alongside Chongqing's large automotive industry and production sale.

Recent Stories

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

5 minutes ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

10 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

1 hour ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

1 hour ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

3 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

3 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World