British Medical Association Starts 2-Day Strike After Gov't Refuses More Pay Raise

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Consultant doctors and hospital-based dentists in England on Thursday went on strike called by the the British Medical Association for 48 hours after the government's refusal to raise pay more than by 6%.

"The Government's derisory pay uplift of just under 6% is an insult to consultants. The BMA is calling for NHS consultant doctors in England to take strike action for 48 hours from 7am (06:00 GMT) on Thursday 20 July to 7am on Saturday 22 July," the BMA said.

Consultants had their real-term pay fall by 35% over the last 14 years, the union said.

The BMA plans to call another two-day strike in August if the government does not improve its offer, in which case the total 96 hours of industrial action would mean that tens of thousands of patients will have their surgeries canceled, The Guardian reported.

Over the past eight months, strikes of various professionals across the UK National Health System led to more than 600,000 appointments being missed, canceled or postponed, the newspaper added.

On Thursday, UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that his offer of 6% pay raise was final.

