British Mercenary Dies In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) A mercenary from the United Kingdom, Simon Lingard, has died while participating in combat operations in Ukraine, the British broadcaster Sky news reported, citing the man's family.

Lingard's family said that he died on November 7 but did not specify where exactly, the report said.

The 38-year-old was from an industrial town of Blackburn in North West England and had two children. The man is believed to be the third British mercenary to have died in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this month that more than 8,000 mercenaries from over 60 countries have been involved in hostilities on Ukraine's side.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.

