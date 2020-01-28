British minister attends 'historic' last EU council

A British minister attended his country's last high level meeting as a European Union member on Tuesday, just days before Brexit puts an end to its half-century EU membership

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A British minister attended his country's last high level meeting as a European Union member on Tuesday, just days before Brexit puts an end to its half-century EU membership.

Christopher Pincher, minister for Europe and the Americas in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, took part in the regular meeting of the EU General Affairs Council.

The United Kingdom will formally leave the bloc at midnight on Friday, Brussels time, and British ministers will no longer take part in internal meetings with those of the remaining 27 member states.

"This is a historic week for the United Kingdom and for the European Union," Pincher told reporters in Brussels after the otherwise unremarkable ministerial meeting.

As is usual among UK officials, Pincher insisted that Britain is leaving the institutions of the European Union but wants to remain friends with the continent of Europe.