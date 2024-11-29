British MPs Debate Contentious Assisted Dying Law
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) UK lawmakers debated Friday whether to advance divisive and emotive legislation to allow assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales, with a vote expected later in the day.
Parliament last debated, and defeated, a euthanasia bill in 2015, but public support for giving terminally ill people the choice to end their lives has since shifted in favour.
Opening the debate, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, said changing the law would give terminally ill people "choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives".
But dozens of opponents gathered outside parliament holding signs with "Kill the Bill, not the ill" and "care not killing" as they urged MPs to vote against the proposed legislation.
Two polls last week indicated that a majority of Britons back changing the law, which would see England and Wales emulate several European and other countries.
Supporters say allowing assisted suicide would make some deaths less painful.
However, faith leaders are among the stringent opponents, with nearly 30 signing a joint letter last weekend arguing they are "deeply concerned" by the plans.
Critics insist it could lead some people to feel pressured into ending their life, while some say the healthcare system is not ready for such a landmark change.
The bill would allow assisted suicide in England and Wales for adults with an incurable illness who have a life expectancy of fewer than six months and are able to take the substance that causes their death themselves.
Any patient's wish to die would have to be signed off by a judge and two doctors.
The measures are stricter than assisted dying laws in other European countries and also proposed legislation being considered in France.
The bill is a so-called private members' bill and is not part of the government's agenda. The debate was due to end at 2:00 pm, with a vote on progressing the bill to its next parliamentary stage highly likely but not guaranteed.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From World
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election53 seconds ago
-
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters57 seconds ago
-
Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand1 minute ago
-
WTO chief reappointed as Trump threat looms1 minute ago
-
Japan government approves $92 bn extra budget1 hour ago
-
Antonio Costa: Portuguese dealmaker enters EU lion's den2 hours ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election2 hours ago
-
Spain urged to 'build differently' after deadly floods2 hours ago
-
Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 102 hours ago
-
Georgia says 43 protesters arrested at pro-EU rally3 hours ago
-
Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban3 hours ago
-
Squeezed Greeks get taste for lowly street olives3 hours ago