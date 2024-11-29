British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) UK lawmakers debated Friday whether to advance divisive and emotive legislation to allow assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales, with a vote expected later in the day.

Parliament last debated, and defeated, a euthanasia bill in 2015, but public support for giving terminally ill people the choice to end their lives has since shifted in favour.

Opening the debate, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, said changing the law would give terminally ill people "choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives".

But dozens of opponents gathered outside parliament holding signs with "Kill the Bill, not the ill" and "care not killing" as they urged MPs to vote against the proposed legislation.

Two polls last week indicated that a majority of Britons back changing the law, which would see England and Wales emulate several European and other countries.

Supporters say allowing assisted suicide would make some deaths less painful.

However, faith leaders are among the stringent opponents, with nearly 30 signing a joint letter last weekend arguing they are "deeply concerned" by the plans.

Critics insist it could lead some people to feel pressured into ending their life, while some say the healthcare system is not ready for such a landmark change.

The bill would allow assisted suicide in England and Wales for adults with an incurable illness who have a life expectancy of fewer than six months and are able to take the substance that causes their death themselves.

Any patient's wish to die would have to be signed off by a judge and two doctors.

The measures are stricter than assisted dying laws in other European countries and also proposed legislation being considered in France.

The bill is a so-called private members' bill and is not part of the government's agenda. The debate was due to end at 2:00 pm, with a vote on progressing the bill to its next parliamentary stage highly likely but not guaranteed.