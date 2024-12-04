British Museum Chief Says Parthenon Marbles Deal With Greece 'some Distance' Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:16 PM
The head of the British Museum, George Osborne, said Wednesday a reported deal with Greece to end a decades-long dispute over the highly contested and priceless Parthenon Marbles was "still some distance" away
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The head of the British Museum, George Osborne, said Wednesday a reported deal with Greece to end a decades-long dispute over the highly contested and priceless Parthenon Marbles was "still some distance" away.
His comments came a day after the London museum confirmed it was holding "constructive" talks with Athens over "sharing" the ancient sculptures, raising the prospect that the friezes might be loaned back to Greece.
"We're looking to see if we can come to some arrangement where at some point some of the sculptures are in Athens, where, of course, they were originally sited," Osborne said on a political podcast he co-hosts.
"And in return, Greece lends us some of its treasures, and we made a lot of progress on that, but we're still some distance from any kind of agreement."
Appearing eager to dampen expectations that any loan deal was imminent, Osborne -- a former UK finance minister -- noted that he was speaking from New York and not the British capital.
"I would be in London if we were on the verge of reaching an agreement with Greece around the Parthenon sculptures," he added.
Osborne also suggested that he had been given a freer hand in the contentious matter by the new Labour government elected in July and headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The UK leader hosted his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday.
It came a year after Starmer's predecessor Rishi Sunak axed a meeting with Greece's leader at the last minute, reportedly over an interview he had given about the Marbles.
On his podcast, Osborne noted: "Keir Starmer has said this is very much a matter for the trustees of the British Museum, who are independent of the government.
"And, so it's not the same as Rishi Sunak, who refused to see the Greek Prime Minister... he sort of stood him up. So it seems to me a more sensible and diplomatic way to proceed."
The Parthenon Marbles, also called the Elgin Marbles, have been a source of contention between Britain and Greece for over two centuries.
Greek authorities maintain that the sculptures were looted in 1802 by Lord Elgin, British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.
London claims that the sculptures were "legally acquired" by Elgin, and then sold to the British Museum.
Recent Stories
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families
11 injured in roof collapse
KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI
Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera
Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender- ..
Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh
RWN organizes national conference on FoRB
Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani Missions in China host B2B Matchmaking Meeting on Textile Sector27 minutes ago
-
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN3 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods3 hours ago
-
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing4 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0474 hours ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk5 hours ago
-
South Korea's day of rage as Yoon's martial law founders5 hours ago
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president5 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0475 hours ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations6 hours ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite6 hours ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues6 hours ago