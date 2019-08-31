British Museum Returns Collection of Looted Iraqi Antiquities to Baghdad - Reports

The British Museum returned to Iraq the biggest ever collection of historical artifacts looted from the Middle Eastern country and seized by UK customs officials in 2011, media reported

According to the Times news outlet, the handover took place on Thursday in a ceremony at the residence of Iraqi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Saleh Al-Tamimi.

The collection includes 156 inscribed tablets, some more than 4,000 years old, and feature administrative texts, letters, school text and mathematical calculations.

UK customs officials seized the shipment of artifacts in 2011 when it impounded a freight forwarder headed to the United Kingdom from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the news outlet, the artifacts were most likely looted by Iraqis and then smuggled into UAE in 2003.

The British Museum has already returned ancient artifacts looted in Iraq on several occasions. In March, it returned to Baghdad a 3,000-year-old tablet from the ancient state of Babylonia that was seized at London's Heathrow Airport in 2012.

Additionally, in 2018, the museum returned a collection of 5,000-year-old antiquities that were looted from the Middle Eastern country after the execution of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.