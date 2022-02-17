British Musician Brian Eno Describes Ukrainian Crisis as 'Cold War by Another Name'

British musician and peace activist Brian Eno on Thursday warned that the current "nail-biting" confrontation with Russia over Ukraine is another attempt by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other Western powers to revive "Cold War by another name."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) British musician and peace activist Brian Eno on Thursday warned that the current "nail-biting" confrontation with Russia over Ukraine is another attempt by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other Western powers to revive "Cold War by another name."

"Whatever the internal politics of Ukraine, the West's intentions - veiled by protestations about 'freedom' and 'sovereign rights' - seem obvious. It's Cold War by another name," Eno wrote in an article posted with the Stop the War Coalition nonprofit.

The renowned composer, who is also president of the anti-war organization founded in 2001, argued that their claim that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine over Kiev's request to join NATO provides cover for their long-term project of undermining the 1987 US-Soviet agreement on mutual disarmament and respect for each other spheres of influence.

"America maintains about 800 military bases in other countries. Russia is surrounded on most sides by those and the vast arsenals of weapons they contain.

Again, imagine how Americans would feel if they were ringed by Russian bases," he added.

As for the United Kingdom's role, Eno said his feeling is that London does not really want an actual war with Russia but thinks it would gain a lot from the confrontation.

Among the alleged gains, he claimed that a permanent state of near-war makes a country easier to govern and silences any opposition, cements the UK's 'special relationship' with the US after Brexit and provides lucrative jobs for the arms industry.

The Stop the War Coalition has issued a statement opposing any war over Ukraine and calling for the crisis to be settled on a basis which recognizes the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination and addresses Russia's security concerns.

The call has been signed by more than 50 people, including 15 Labour lawmakers despite a recent attack by Labour leader Keir Starmer against the anti-war group.